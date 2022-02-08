S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 8, 2022
All News 16:47 February 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.470 1.470 0.0
2-year TB 2.095 2.045 +5.0
3-year TB 2.303 2.237 +6.6
10-year TB 2.733 2.638 +9.5
2-year MSB 2.105 2.055 +5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.867 2.815 +5.2
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing