(LEAD) Moon calls for measures to guarantee voting rights of virus patients, people in self-isolation
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for measures to guarantee voting rights of virus patients and people in self-isolation in the upcoming presidential election amid concerns that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis could prevent hundreds of thousands of voters from casting their ballots.
Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes.
-----------------
(LEAD) Global appraisers concerned about fallout of S. Korea's debt growth pace: finance chief
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Tuesday global credit appraisers are concerned about the growth pace of the country's national debt, which could negatively affect its sovereign rating over the medium term.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also reiterated his opposition to political parties' push for sharply jacking up a proposed extra budget of 14 trillion won (US$11.7 billion), citing concerns about fiscal soundness.
------------------
USFK chief LaCamera visits air base with precision bombs
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) chief Gen. Paul LaCamera visited an American air unit equipped with high-end guided bombs last week to ensure "fight-tonight" readiness, his office said Tuesday, amid tensions caused by recent North Korean missile launches.
In a Facebook post, the USFK showed a series of photos depicting him looking at a set of formidable weapons systems, like the Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), during his visit to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base in the western city of Gunsan on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) LG Chem eyes 60 tln won sales by 2030 with green transition drive
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical maker, said Tuesday it aims to more than double its revenue to 60 trillion won (US$50.1 billion) by 2030 as it accelerates its push for a green transition with a focus on sustainable materials and battery components.
Unveiling its mid- to long-term business plans, LG Chem said it is eyeing annual sales of 40 trillion won by 2026.
-----------------
(2nd LD) LG Energy Solution turns to black in Q4 on strong EV battery sales
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it swung to the black in the fourth quarter from a year earlier on the back of strong electric vehicle (EV) battery sales.
Net income came to 71.8 billion won (US$59.9 million) in the October-December period, compared with the 436.4 billion-won loss the previous year, South Korea's top battery maker said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
(Olympics) Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho knocked out early in medal hunt
BEIJING -- South Korean alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men's parallel giant slalom event at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday, as one of the country's best medal hopes was sent packing by the slimmest of margins.
Lee lost to Victor Wild of the Russian Olympic Committee by 0.01 second in the quarterfinal at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, some 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing.
-----------------
Seoul stocks end nearly flat on U.S.-China tensions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat Tuesday, paring most earlier gains, in the face of elevating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.41 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,746.47 points.
