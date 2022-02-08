Military police investigating loss of 3 unloaded pistols
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Military police are investigating the loss of three unloaded pistols that had been placed on a decommissioned warship, Navy officials said Tuesday.
The investigators recently opened a probe into the case after Navy officials discovered last Friday that the M1911 pistols had disappeared from the Chamsuri-class patrol ship decommissioned late last year after more than 30 years of service.
When decommissioning a vessel, the Navy removes all the ammunition from its weapons systems, seals them and keeps them in a secure storage site until the armed service decides on whether to recycle any parts of it.
The Navy is seeking to craft measures to prevent a recurrence, its officials said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing