(Olympics) schedule-Day 6
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Women's 10km classic (3 p.m.)
- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Canada (8:05 p.m.)
- Figure skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Men's free skate (9:30 a.m.)
- Luge (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Team relay (9:30 p.m.)
- Skeleton (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Men Heat 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Men Heat 2 (11 a.m.)
- Snowboard (Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium)
Women's halfpipe final Run 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Women's halfpipe final Run 2 (9:58 a.m.)
Women's halfpipe final Run 3 (10:25 a.m.)
