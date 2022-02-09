Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 6

09:00 February 09, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Women's 10km classic (3 p.m.)

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Canada (8:05 p.m.)

- Figure skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Men's free skate (9:30 a.m.)

- Luge (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Team relay (9:30 p.m.)

- Skeleton (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Men Heat 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Men Heat 2 (11 a.m.)

- Snowboard (Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium)
Women's halfpipe final Run 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Women's halfpipe final Run 2 (9:58 a.m.)
Women's halfpipe final Run 3 (10:25 a.m.)
