Rescuers pull last-remaining body from Gwangju apartment collapse site
GWANGJU, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers pulled the last-remaining body Tuesday from the rubble at last month's apartment collapse site in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
The body was retrieved from the 26th floor of the damaged apartment building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations entered the fourth week since the accident, which left six people died.
The exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in the city crumbled on Jan 11.
After the initial collapse, the building further disintegrated and a concrete structure tumbled down, raising safety concerns for rescue workers and nearby residents.
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing