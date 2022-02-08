Top diplomats of S. Korea, India hold phone talks after Hyundai Pakistan post
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and India held phone talks Tuesday after Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. faced backlash over social media posts expressing solidarity with people of Kashmir, a highly sensitive issue to India and Pakistan.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had the phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to exchange opinions on "mutual interests," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a release without elaborating on details.
In a Twitter post, Jaishankar said he received a call from Chung earlier in the day and discussed "bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter."
Their talks came as Hyundai Motor faces a consumer boycott in India after its Pakistani partner, Nishat Group, posted social media messages Sunday in support of "struggle for freedom in Kashmir," which were deleted shortly after amid an online uproar.
Kashmir is a source of decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan, as the two nuclear-armed neighbors control parts of the Himalayan territory but both lay claim to all of it.
On Monday, India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the South Korean Ambassador to the nation to express "strong displeasure" over Hyundai's social media posts over Kashmir, ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a release.
In response, Hyundai Motors India said Tuesday it deeply regrets the offense caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the official account of Pakistan Hyundai on Kashmir.
"We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity. We have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence," the automaker said in a statement.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
