Yoon calls for deeper alliance with U.S., retooling ties with China
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday urged South Korea to forge a deeper alliance with the United States while retooling its relations with China due to major differences over North Korea.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party made the remarks in his contributing article, titled "South Korea Needs to Step Up," for the Foreign Affairs magazine.
"A deeper alliance with Washington should be the central axis of Seoul's foreign policy," Yoon said.
"South Korea has benefited from the global and regional order led by the United States. Seoul should seek a comprehensive strategic alliance with Washington, and the nature of U.S.-South Korean bilateral cooperation should adapt to the needs of the twenty-first century," he said.
Yoon criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for failing to deal with North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
"Dealing with North Korea is an important task for any South Korean government. But it should not represent the whole of Seoul's diplomacy," Yoon said.
"Dialogue with the North was once a specific means to a specific end: the complete denuclearization of North Korea. Under President Moon Jae-in, however, dialogue with the North has become an end in itself," he said.
On China, Yoon said Beijing's top priority is to keep the stability of North Korea's Kim Jung-un regime, rather than the denuclearization of Pyongyang.
"Seoul must also retool its complex relationship with Beijing. China is South Korea's largest trading partner, and South Korea is a major market for Chinese goods," Yoon said.
"Despite these economic ties, the countries differ strongly on security concerns, especially when it comes to North Korea," Yoon said. "The Chinese government seems to support the denuclearization of the entire Korean Peninsula rather than just North Korea, and its main goal is to preserve the stability of the Kim regime."
Yoon has pledged to deploy additional units of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea following North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile last month.
The candidate has previously expressed support for the controversial missile defense system, which China has condemned as a threat to its national security.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, was deployed in South Korea in 2017 to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations.
China responded to the deployment by staging a massive economic retaliation campaign against Seoul.
