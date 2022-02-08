Moon congratulates speed skater Kim for winning men's 1,500m bronze in Beijing
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated speed skater Kim Min-seok for winning the men's 1,500m bronze, bringing South Korea its first medal of Beijing 2022.
Moon sent a message of congratulation to Kim shortly after he grabbed bronze for his second consecutive Olympics, according to Moon's office.
In the message, Moon praised Kim's "spirit and passion for the challenge" and encouraged other South Korean players to do their best.
At PyeongChang 2018, Kim also captured the bronze medal to become the first Asian to reach the Olympic podium in the men's 1,500m.
