Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Anti-Chinese sentiment' heightens, beware of slide (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Already 4 instances of biased judgment; Olympics that has become 'Chinese athletic event' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Unfair Olympics' that added fuel to anti-Chinese sentiment (Donga Ilbo)
-- China that breached fairness; calls for 'No Olympics' explode (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rampant biased judgment; 'unfair Beijing Olympics' (Segye Times)
-- 'N. Korea runs secret ICBM base close to border with China' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Sinocentrism swallows Olympic spirit (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Infected voters to vote separately from 6-9 p.m. on presidential Election Day (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Min-seok opens gate of medals in speed skating free from biased judgment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Residents leave longtime neighborhood due to heavy rise in home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Following 'self-management,' gov't mulls easing social-distancing, vaccine pass rules (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Skaters' fate brings out ire at China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to appeal to top sports tribunal over 'unfair' short track refereeing (Korea Herald)
-- 'Stolen Olympic medals' infuriate Koreans, spur anti-China sentiment (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race