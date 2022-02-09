Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Anti-Chinese sentiment' heightens, beware of slide (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Already 4 instances of biased judgment; Olympics that has become 'Chinese athletic event' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Unfair Olympics' that added fuel to anti-Chinese sentiment (Donga Ilbo)
-- China that breached fairness; calls for 'No Olympics' explode (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rampant biased judgment; 'unfair Beijing Olympics' (Segye Times)
-- 'N. Korea runs secret ICBM base close to border with China' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Sinocentrism swallows Olympic spirit (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Infected voters to vote separately from 6-9 p.m. on presidential Election Day (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Min-seok opens gate of medals in speed skating free from biased judgment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Residents leave longtime neighborhood due to heavy rise in home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Following 'self-management,' gov't mulls easing social-distancing, vaccine pass rules (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Skaters' fate brings out ire at China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to appeal to top sports tribunal over 'unfair' short track refereeing (Korea Herald)
-- 'Stolen Olympic medals' infuriate Koreans, spur anti-China sentiment (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!