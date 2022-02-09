(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 9)

China may have wanted to flex its muscles by forcing its guests to take its side and invalidate the diplomatic boycott led by the United States. Among the attendees of the reception was our National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug. The Moon Jae-in administration may have succeeded in drawing China's attention to the country by sending him to Beijing. But the seat China assigned to him was way lower than the seat a Chinese representative received from Seoul during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. We wonder if the government really tried to help China achieve its own political goals.