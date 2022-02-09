2018 -- President Moon Jae-in holds a rare and historic meeting with a group of high-profile North Korean officials, including a younger sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un and the titular head of the communist state, who were in Seoul to attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae later announced that Kim proposed that an inter-Korean summit be held and asked Moon to visit Pyongyang.