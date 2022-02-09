NHN 2021 net income up 365.1 pct. to 130 bln won
All News 08:14 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 130 billion won (US$108.6 million), up 365.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 14.4 percent on-year to 98.1 billion won. Annual revenue increased 17 percent to 1.92 trillion won.
