Military advises incoming recruits to cast early ballots
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military recruitment agency on Wednesday advised incoming draftees to cast their ballots during an early voting period for the March 9 presidential election.
The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said that some 20,000 men are set to begin mandatory service before the Election Day, and they can go to polling stations when early voting takes place on March 4-5.
By law, citizens can only cast their votes at their legal residential districts on the Election Day. When outside their residence, they can vote during the advance polling period.
Some 18,000 troops are expected to begin their service from Feb. 14-March 3 and thus cast votes at stations near their bases during the early voting period.
The MMA plans to send to their bases booklets on presidential candidates in a due legal procedure to ensure voters are fully informed of whom they will vote for.
Separately, some 2,000 men are set to join the military from March 7-8. The MMA said they can vote anywhere across the country during the early voting period.
All able-bodied South Korean men must serve around two years in the military.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal