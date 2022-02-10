Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 7

February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Biathlon (Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre)
Women's 7.5km sprint (5 p.m.)

- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Men's 15km classic (3 p.m.)

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Britain (2:05 p.m.)

- Short track speed skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Women's 1,000m quarterfinals (7 p.m.)
Men's 500m heats (7:18 p.m.)
Women's 1,000m semifinals (7:55 p.m.)
Men's 5,000m relay semifinals (8:04 p.m.)
Women's 1,000m Final B (8:37 p.m.)
Women's 1,000m Final A (8:43 p.m.)

- Skeleton (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Women Heat 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Women Heat 2 (11 a.m.)
Men Heat 3 (8:20 p.m.)
Men Heat 4 (9:55 p.m.)
