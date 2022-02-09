Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Sunny 10

Incheon 04/-4 Sunny 10

Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-5 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/-2 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!