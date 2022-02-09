Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Sunny 10
Incheon 04/-4 Sunny 10
Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 10
Cheongju 08/-5 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 06/-10 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 09/-2 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 11/02 Sunny 20
(END)
