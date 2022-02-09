Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

All News 09:25 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.53 points, or 0.86 percent, to trade at 2,770 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.28 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.31 percent, and LG Chem gained 0.32 percent. Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution traded flat.

The local currency was trading at 1,196 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 percent from the previous session's close.

