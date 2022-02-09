Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.53 points, or 0.86 percent, to trade at 2,770 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.28 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.31 percent, and LG Chem gained 0.32 percent. Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,196 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal