Hyundai, Kia to recall 485,000 vehicles in U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday that they will recall 485,000 vehicles in the United States due to possible fire involving an anti-lock braking control module.
The subjected models are 357,830 units of Hyundai's Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and 126,747 units of Kia's K900 sedans and Sportage SUVs.
Hyundai and Kia reported their recall plans to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after 11 cases of fires involving the component were reported with no casualties.
The companies said owners of the subjected vehicles could still drive the vehicles but asked them to park their cars outside and away from buildings as the cars could catch fire even when not running.
The anti-lock brake control module is a component that controls a vehicle's emergency anti-lock braking system.
