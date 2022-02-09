Military reports 416 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 416 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,158.
The new cases included 216 from the Army, 129 from the Air Force, 27 from the Marine Corps, 26 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 15 from the Navy and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 2,613 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the military reported no additional virus cases from the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa. Its cumulative infection count stood at 57.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea to appeal short track refereeing at top sports tribunal