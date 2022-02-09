Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom 2021 net profit up 61.2 pct to 2.41 tln won

All News 10:31 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 2.41 trillion won (US$2 billion), up 61.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.38 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.24 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 4.1 percent to 16.74 trillion won.
(END)

