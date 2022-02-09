Homeplus fined 2.42 bln won for unfair biz activity
All News 12:00 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine discount store chain Homeplus 2.42 billion won (US$2 million) for unfairly passing on sales promotion costs to its subcontractors.
Homeplus Express, a supermarket unit of Homeplus, made 45 suppliers shoulder the costs worth around 1.7 billion won in 2017-2020 without related prior contracts, according to the Fair Trade Commission.
The regulator said it will closely look into alleged unfair business practice by other retailers.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
