KT 2021 net profit up 107.5 pct. to 1.45 tln won

All News 13:29 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 1.45 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 107.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 1.67 trillion won, up 41.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 4.1 percent to 24.89 trillion won.
