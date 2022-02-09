Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae International 2021 net income up 63.4 pct. to 83.3 bln won

All News 13:30 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 83.3 billion won (US$69.6 million), up 63.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 92 billion won, up 172.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 9.5 percent to 1.45 trillion won.
