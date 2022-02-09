Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae swings to black in 2021

All News 13:30 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 391.2 billion won (US$327.2 million), swinging from a loss of 69.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 484.6 percent on-year to 517.3 billion won. Annual sales increased 32.4 percent to 6.31 trillion won.
