(Olympics) Curler rooting for Canadian fiancee, against S. Korea coached by his father
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- With his father coaching the South Korean women's team and his fiancee competing for Canada, Beijing 2022 is a family affair for the Canadian male curler Brett Gallant.
Because of travel restrictions and health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, international spectators aren't allowed to attend the Olympics here. Most athletes aren't here with their family, but Gallant is an exception.
His father, Peter, will be coaching South Korea for the second straight Olympics, after leading Team Kim to a stunning silver medal four years ago. Brett's partner, Jocelyn Peterman, is making her Olympic debut.
"Pretty special. Pretty grateful for that," Brett said Wednesday of being here with his family. His Canadian men's team had an official training session at the National Aquatics Centre earlier in the day.
"Everyone is doing FaceTime at home. I have two of my biggest supporters and biggest fans here with me. Definitely grateful," Gallant added.
Given their different competition schedule, Gallant said he won't be able to watch many of Peterman' games or his father's games. But they managed to find time on Tuesday to take a picture by the Olympic Rings by the curling venue. Gallant said he's looking forward to getting together after the Olympics to "share our experience and share our stories together."
"It was a massive goal for us to be here and to be able to do it all together is pretty special," he said.
Gallant said he was "kind of jealous, to be honest," to watch his father coach at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang, while he had come up short in the Canadian Olympic trials.
"It was really cool to see some of the stories he had and watch the (Korean) team's success," the junior Gallant said. "I know it was their goal to get back to the Olympics this year and have a good performance. I am happy that they are here again and I get to experience it with him."
South Korea will open its medal quest against Canada on Thursday. And Brett made abundantly clear where his rooting interest lies.
"I am rooting for Canada, for sure, and Jocelyn," Gallant said with a smile. "I hope they both have a lot of success here. (But) definitely rooting for Canada."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again