Amorepacific 2021 net profit up 726 pct. to 180.9 bln won

All News 13:57 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 180.9 billion won (US$151.2 million), up 726 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 140.1 percent on-year to 343.4 billion won. Annual sales increased 9.7 percent to 4.86 trillion won.
