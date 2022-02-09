Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group 2021 net profit up 1227.3 pct. to 292 bln won

All News 14:08 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 292 billion won (US$244.1 million), up 1227.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 356.2 billion won, up 136.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 8 percent to 5.32 trillion won.
