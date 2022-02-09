Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Financial Group 2021 net income up 17.6 pct. to 4.11 tln won

All News 14:46 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net income of 4.11 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), up 17.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 20.7 percent on-year to 5.95 trillion won. Annual sales decreased 6.7 percent to 45.73 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!