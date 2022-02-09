Appellate court upholds 3-yr term for ex-Busan mayor in workplace sexual assault
BUSAN, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- A regional appellate court on Wednesday upheld a three-year prison sentence for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don accused of sexually assaulting female employees at work.
Oh, previously affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, was charged with sexually assaulting two female employees of the city government in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and sentenced to a three-year term by a lower district court in June last year.
Charges against Oh also included inflicting post traumatic stress on one of the victims and defaming YouTubers who raised sexual assault accusations against him.
Oh stepped down as mayor of the nation's second-largest city in April 2020, admitting to his misconduct.
"The lower court's decision convicting the accused of sexual violence ... based on his exceedingly superior status was reasonable," the court said.
"The accused is highly blamable for reneging his responsibility as Busan mayor, and the nature of his crime is malicious given the methods and locations of the crimes as well as his relationship with the victims," it added.
Citing a need to have more time to reach a settlement with the victims, the former mayor's side requested the court delay the ruling, but the court rejected his request on grounds that the victims have no intention to do so.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties