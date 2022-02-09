Orion Q4 net profit up 29.1 pct. to 73.4 bln won
All News 15:44 February 09, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 73.4 billion won (US$61.4 million), up 29.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 101.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 85.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.1 percent to 630.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
