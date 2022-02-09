Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Orion 2021 net income down 4.7 pct. to 261.6 bln won

All News 15:44 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 261.6 billion won (US$218.6 million), down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 372.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 376.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 5.8 percent to 2.35 trillion won.
(END)

