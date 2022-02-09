KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 189,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 40,400 UP 1,050
LS 51,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES103000 UP5000
LOTTE 28,050 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,010 UP 280
SKC 142,000 UP 500
NHIS 11,900 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 185,000 UP 500
AmoreG 43,250 UP 500
GCH Corp 24,400 DN 50
DongwonInd 228,500 UP 500
POSCO 282,000 UP 15,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 566,000 UP 10,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 74,700 UP 1,200
SLCORP 26,300 UP 50
Yuhan 58,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,350 UP 70
LotteChilsung 166,000 UP 9,000
SK Discovery 41,150 UP 50
KPIC 164,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 12,650 UP 100
KAL 30,250 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,955 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 0
LG Corp. 77,100 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 115,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 11,300 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 99,400 UP 2,600
TaekwangInd 1,065,000 UP 22,000
Daewoong 27,100 DN 200
KCC 375,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 83,200 DN 2,500
Daesang 23,000 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,700 UP 55
ORION Holdings 14,650 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,610 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 95,800 UP 200
DB HiTek 70,900 UP 800
