KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:43 February 09, 2022

HyundaiEng&Const 43,700 UP 1,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,100 0
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,250 UP 50
Kogas 36,450 UP 150
Hanwha 30,050 UP 600
SK hynix 126,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 665,000 DN 5,000
Hyosung 82,200 UP 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,600 UP 2,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,450 UP 1,300
Shinsegae 255,500 UP 7,500
Nongshim 341,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 64,100 0
Ottogi 459,000 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 6,480 UP 350
HtlShilla 78,900 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 46,800 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 171,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 77,300 UP 3,200
GS Retail 26,850 DN 1,800
KSOE 85,400 UP 2,100
LX INT 27,950 UP 1,050
DongkukStlMill 16,300 UP 1,200
TaihanElecWire 1,570 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 UP 1,000
CJ 83,800 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,100 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 40,600 UP 950
HITEJINRO 34,100 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 96,200 UP 500
DL 60,700 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 UP 200
KIA CORP. 80,300 UP 1,400
HANJINKAL 58,300 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 43,950 DN 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,450 UP 2,050
MS IND 24,450 UP 400
OCI 95,700 DN 300
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
