KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 536,000 UP 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 73,500 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 48,350 UP 250
S-Oil 88,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 336,500 UP 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 UP 8,500
HMM 24,450 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 68,300 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 164,000 UP 14,000
Mobis 232,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,150 DN 950
S-1 69,200 UP 1,400
ZINUS 74,000 0
Hanchem 227,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO 22,200 DN 50
SamsungSecu 42,900 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 10,500 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,000 DN 100
HyundaiElev 38,100 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 141,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,650 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,075 UP 25
Hanon Systems 11,300 UP 200
SK 223,000 UP 2,500
DWS 62,300 UP 2,800
ShinpoongPharm 24,750 UP 500
SKTelecom 56,200 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 43,400 UP 500
Handsome 36,000 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 21,000 UP 250
COWAY 73,900 UP 1,400
IBK 11,000 UP 450
DONGSUH 27,250 UP 100
SamsungEng 24,250 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 0
PanOcean 5,310 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 22,750 UP 300
KT 32,300 UP 350
(MORE)
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again