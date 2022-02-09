SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143500 UP13500

LOTTE TOUR 17,300 UP 100

LG Uplus 13,500 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 UP 900

KT&G 78,700 UP 100

DHICO 17,800 UP 350

Doosanfc 37,700 UP 1,650

LG Display 19,850 UP 700

Kangwonland 26,150 UP 350

NAVER 326,000 UP 4,000

Kakao 86,100 DN 400

NCsoft 540,000 0

KIWOOM 97,200 UP 4,900

DSME 22,150 UP 750

HDSINFRA 6,520 UP 120

DWEC 5,750 UP 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 500

CJ CheilJedang 381,000 DN 5,000

DongwonF&B 187,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 35,150 UP 100

LGH&H 968,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 610,000 DN 7,000

KEPCO E&C 78,800 UP 1,600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,800 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,350 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 129,000 UP 5,000

Celltrion 160,500 DN 1,500

Huchems 22,500 UP 750

DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 UP 1,400

KIH 80,000 UP 2,300

GS 40,900 UP 550

CJ CGV 24,350 UP 200

LIG Nex1 62,400 DN 1,900

Fila Holdings 32,250 UP 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 UP 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 48,000 UP 1,850

HANWHA LIFE 3,225 UP 60

AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 5,500

FOOSUNG 21,250 UP 50

(MORE)