KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143500 UP13500
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,500 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 UP 900
KT&G 78,700 UP 100
DHICO 17,800 UP 350
Doosanfc 37,700 UP 1,650
LG Display 19,850 UP 700
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 350
NAVER 326,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 86,100 DN 400
NCsoft 540,000 0
KIWOOM 97,200 UP 4,900
DSME 22,150 UP 750
HDSINFRA 6,520 UP 120
DWEC 5,750 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 381,000 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 187,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,150 UP 100
LGH&H 968,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 610,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 78,800 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,350 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 129,000 UP 5,000
Celltrion 160,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,500 UP 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 UP 1,400
KIH 80,000 UP 2,300
GS 40,900 UP 550
CJ CGV 24,350 UP 200
LIG Nex1 62,400 DN 1,900
Fila Holdings 32,250 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,000 UP 1,850
HANWHA LIFE 3,225 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 5,500
FOOSUNG 21,250 UP 50
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again