KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 215,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 31,650 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 63,800 UP 3,100
Hansae 26,400 UP 450
Youngone Corp 48,100 UP 250
CSWIND 49,850 UP 1,750
GKL 14,400 UP 300
KOLON IND 66,100 UP 2,800
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 500
Meritz Financial 44,550 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 8,610 UP 280
emart 140,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 38,950 UP 650
PIAM 43,000 UP 100
DoubleUGames 52,100 DN 200
CUCKOO 18,000 UP 200
COSMAX 79,700 UP 3,500
MANDO 50,100 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 DN 27,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,900 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 UP 700
Netmarble 103,000 0
KRAFTON 297,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50100 UP250
ORION 102,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 UP 150
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 132,500 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 16,200 UP 1,050
HYOSUNG TNC 434,000 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 449,000 UP 19,500
SKBS 163,500 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,850 UP 650
KakaoBank 44,200 DN 450
HYBE 258,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 125,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 116,500 UP 2,000
kakaopay 126,500 DN 4,000
SKSQUARE 59,800 UP 1,200
(END)
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again