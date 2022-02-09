Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mando 2021 net income up 1314.2 pct. to 196 bln won

All News 15:44 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 196 billion won (US$163.8 million), up 1314.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 235.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 88.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 10.5 percent to 6.14 trillion won.
