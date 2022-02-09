Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble 2021 net profit down 25.2 pct to 252.9 bln won

15:50 February 09, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2021 net profit of 252.9 billion won (US$211.4 million), down 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 154.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 272 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 0.8 percent to 2.5 trillion won.
