(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on earnings hope
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher for a second day in a row on Wednesday amid hopes of strong corporate earnings. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 22.38 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 2,768.85 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 530 million shares worth some 10.2 trillion won (US$8.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 757 to 125.
Institutions bought a net 197 billion won and foreigners purchased 239 billion won, while retail investors offloaded 459 billion won.
After a strong start, the KOSPI advanced on investors' optimism about corporate earnings in the fourth quarter.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.28 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06 percent.
Stabilizing oil prices also added to the investor sentiment.
"Oil prices stabilized after the recent surge, raising economy-sensitive stocks, such as steel and transport," Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.63 percent to 74,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.8 percent to 126,000 won.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.24 percent to 326,000 won, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 3.38 percent to 773,000 won.
Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution plunged 5.72 percent to 511,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,196.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 percent from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 2.4 basis points to 2.279 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 5.6 basis points to 2.507 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again