(Olympics) Curling coach expects S. Korea to thrive under less pressure in Beijing

"It's totally different now. The pressure is not there like it was before. No one is talking about Team Kim like they're talking about Jennifer Jones," Gallant said after a training session at the National Aquatics Centre on Wednesday, referencing the Canadian skip. "(The South Korean curlers) can enjoy it a little more. They can be a little more relaxed without the weight of the world on them. They can just enjoy the week, play the best and hope for good results. They know they're a good team. They've beaten all these teams."