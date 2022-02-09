S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 9, 2022
All News 16:35 February 09, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.460 1.470 -1.0
2-year TB 2.086 2.095 -0.9
3-year TB 2.279 2.303 -2.4
10-year TB 2.691 2.733 -4.2
2-year MSB 2.102 2.105 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.857 2.867 -1.0
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
