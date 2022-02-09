KakaoBank logs 80 pct jump in 2021 profit amid increased income from loans, rising customers
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KakaoBank Corp., a major South Korean internet-only bank, said Wednesday its 2021 earnings jumped about 80 percent from a year earlier thanks to strong interest income from loans and improved profitability.
Net income amounted to 204.12 billion won (US$170.6 million) last year, up 79.6 percent from a net profit of 167.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit more than doubled over the cited period to 256.94 billion, and sales also expanded 32.4 percent on-year to 1.06 trillion won.
KakaoBank attributed the strong earnings to increased profit from making loans and the overall improvement in profitability.
Its outstanding credit stood at 25.86 trillion won at the end of last year, up 5.55 trillion won from a year earlier. The number of its customers increased by 2.55 million to 17.99 million, the company said.
The company saw deposits had grown 6.49 trillion won on-year to about 30.03 trillion won as of end-December.
In the fourth quarter of last year, KakaoBank also posted a net profit of 36.18 billion won, up 30.3 percent from a year earlier.
KakaoBank and other internet-only banks are basking in marked growth, as customers tend to prefer banking through mobile phones rather than visiting offline branches, a trend that has become more entrenched during the pandemic.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korean FM protests against Japan's Sado mine UNESCO bid in phone call with counterpart
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) S. Korean netizens express outrage over controversial Beijing short track refereeing
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(Olympics) S. Korea shut out of short track medals -- again