S. Korean FM due in Hawaii for talks with U.S., Japan on N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
HONOLULU, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was set to arrive in Hawaii on Friday for discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on ways to restart dialogue with North Korea.
Chung is set to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday.
It will mark the first in-person meeting between the top diplomats of the three countries since U.S. President Joe Biden took office over a year ago in January 2021.
The foreign ministerial talks will follow a trilateral meeting of the countries' top nuclear envoys held here Thursday.
"We had a very good discussion -- very detailed, substantive discussion about recent developments," U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim said after holding bilateral and trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively.
This week's meetings in Honolulu follow a barrage of North Korean missile launches.
North Korea fired nine ballistic missiles in seven rounds of launches in January, the largest number of missile tests the country has conducted in a month.
They also included the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), the longest-range missile fired by the North since November 2017.
Noh said the countries are seeking new and creative ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table.
"First, we shared our views on the seriousness of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed several ways to engage with North Korea," he said earlier of his talks with the U.S. and Japanese nuclear negotiators.
"I think the meetings were very meaningful and productive," he added, noting the discussions between the countries will resume when their top diplomats meet here Saturday.
North Korea has refused to attend any denuclearization negotiations since late 2019. It also remains unresponsive to all U.S. overtures.
