Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese Embassy in Seoul expressed "grave concern" Wednesday over the accusations of favorable judging for the Chinese team in a short track speed skating competition of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Two South Korean skaters -- Lee June-seo and Hwang Dae-heon -- were disqualified in the semifinals of the men's 1,000-meter race Monday night, with Chinese competitors reaching the finals.
It caused an uproar among many South Koreans, as they regard the short track speed skating judges as having been biased in favor of the Chinese team.
In a statement posted on its social messaging account, the embassy took issue with criticism by "some South Korean media outlets and politicians."
"We can't help expressing grave concern and proclaim a strict position," its spokesperson stated.
Now that it is a "technical" issue, it should be handled by a professional and authoritative institution, the official noted.
"However, some South Korean media and politicians have criticized the Chinese government and Beijing Olympics as a whole, even instigating anti-Chinese sentiment, worsening the public sentiment of the two countries and drawing a backlash from Chinese online users," read the statement.
It stressed that China can never accept such "irresponsible" behavior.
