(Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon wins gold in men's 1,500m
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon captured gold in the men's 1,500m at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday, bouncing back from a recent officiating controversy for the country's first gold in the Chinese capital.
Hwang edged out Steven Dubois of Canada for his first Olympic gold at Capital Indoor Stadium. Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took bronze.
This is the second career Olympic medal for Hwang, who won silver in the 500m at PyeongChang 2018.
Two other South Korean skaters in the final, Lee June-seo and Park Jang-hyuk, finished fifth and seventh. There were a record 10 skaters competing for medals.
