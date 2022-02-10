(Olympics) Moon congratulates Hwang for winning gold in men's 1,500m short track
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday congratulated short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon for winning the men's 1,500m, bringing South Korea its first gold medal of Beijing 2022.
Moon sent a congratulatory message to Hwang shortly after the skater grabbed his first career Olympic gold medal, according to Moon's office.
In the message, Moon praised Hwang's "overwhelming talent" and lauded his win as a feat that wiped away "the sense of unfairness" that he had undergone following the recent officiating controversy in this week's 1,000m event.
The president also said Hwang's gold performance will remain in the memories of people for a very long time and encouraged other South Korean Olympic athletes to do their best at the Games.
