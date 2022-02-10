Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Living with COVID-19 patients,' gov't changes guidelines again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Infections over 50,000, general wards to accept COVID-19 patients (Kookmin Daily)
-- This is real gold medal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Hwang Dae-heon wins first gold, with his own ability (Seoul Shinmun)
-- With fair race, S. Korea wins first gold (Segye Times)
-- Disqualification nightmare dismissed with ability (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Daily cases surge 10,000 per day; general hospitals to be used for treatment (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol vows to punish Moon gov't after prejudgment on potential irregularities (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon mentions 'punishing Moon gov't for deep-rooted irregularities,' creates whirlwind (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon 32 pct as preferred single opposition candidate, Ahn 26 pct, poll shows (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Interest rate for corporate lending grows threefold in a year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon promises a probe of Moon's gov't if he wins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Omicron pushes South Korea's COVID-19 cases to nearly 50,000 (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-China sentiment emerges as variable in presidential election (Korea Times)
