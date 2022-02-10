Korean-language dailies

-- 'Living with COVID-19 patients,' gov't changes guidelines again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Infections over 50,000, general wards to accept COVID-19 patients (Kookmin Daily)

-- This is real gold medal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Hwang Dae-heon wins first gold, with his own ability (Seoul Shinmun)

-- With fair race, S. Korea wins first gold (Segye Times)

-- Disqualification nightmare dismissed with ability (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Daily cases surge 10,000 per day; general hospitals to be used for treatment (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol vows to punish Moon gov't after prejudgment on potential irregularities (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon mentions 'punishing Moon gov't for deep-rooted irregularities,' creates whirlwind (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon 32 pct as preferred single opposition candidate, Ahn 26 pct, poll shows (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Interest rate for corporate lending grows threefold in a year (Korea Economic Daily)

