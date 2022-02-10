(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 10)

The values of the Olympic movement are "excellence, friendship and respect." But the Beijing Winter Games appear to pay little or no attention to these values. Yang Shuan, deputy director general of Beijing 2022's International Relations Department, said what is more important than medal rankings is participation itself. He stressed the significance of progress athletes make over records and medals. Chinese authorities should carry out what they have underlined to make the 2022 Olympic Games a stage of harmony of global youngsters. They should refrain from any attempt to turn the Games into a venue of antagonism and distrust.