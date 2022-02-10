(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 10)

Since early December, public health experts have warned of a possible surge in cases if the Omicron variant became the dominant strain. We wonder what the government has been doing. A growing number of people are asking why the government has decided to limit PCR tests to people aged 60 and above after it was bent on applying draconian quarantine rules based on tough social distancing, stifling regulations on business operating hours and introduction of the vaccine pass system. Many people point to the need for the government to slim the size of positive cases to get control over the virus. The government's sudden shift to an approach based on self-defense and self-treatment makes us question the raison d'être of a government.