Military to expand missile command amid N.K. missile threats
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is seeking to rename and strengthen the Army's missile unit to better cope with North Korea's evolving missile threats, its officials said Thursday.
The defense ministry made a public notice on its push for legislation to rename the current Army Missile Command to the Army Missile Strategic Command and expand its headquarters and subordinate units.
Under the envisioned reorganization set for April, its commander's rank will be elevated to lieutenant general from the current major general.
Military officials said that the reshaping of the unit is in line with public calls to secure strategic deterrence capabilities to proactively respond to "omnidirectional security threats."
The envisioned change follows a series of North Korean missile launches, including those involving a hypersonic missile and an intermediate-range ballistic missile, last month.
The North's push to sharpen its missile edge has raised doubts over whether the South is ready to counter threats from missiles, particularly low-flying, highly maneuverable ones that are difficult to detect and intercept.
