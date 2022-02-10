Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 10, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-8 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/01 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 10/00 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/05 Rain 10

Daegu 11/01 Cloudy 0

Busan 12/04 Cloudy 0

(END)

